Units responding for crash in Bristol

Nov 24th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At 5:56 a.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to crash in the 4500 block of Higjway 45 in Paris.

Per dispatch: Single vehicle in ditch. Injuries being reported.

