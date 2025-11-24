A word from our sponsor: Westosha Sports Complex Holiday Break Baseball Camp

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of November 21st, 2025 Each week, Racine County Eye highlights the five most-read stories so readers can easily catch up on the news that captured the community’s attention. From major construction updates to key court cases and local redevelopment decisions, these are the stories Racine was talking about. Dive in below to see what you may have missed. Top […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine County High School Sports Schedule & Scores: Girls Basketball Season tips off winter season The winter high school sports season tipped off this week with the start of girls basketball on Tuesday night. Four teams played on opening night, with nine of Racine County’s 10 programs playing games this week. Boys basketball will tip off next Tuesday, while the wrestling and boys swimming & diving seasons start in early […] Sports Desk

Special education reimbursement payments to schools fall far below estimate Initial special education reimbursement payments to school districts this year will be about 35% of their costs — about 7 percentage points below the estimated rate approved in the state budget. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner When the 2025-27 state budget was passed by the state Legislature and signed by Gov. Tony Evers […] Baylor Spears

High School Girls Basketball: Youth movement in full effect as Waterford pulls away to win season opener MARTIN LUTHER HIGH SCHOOL – A new era for Waterford girls basketball tipped off Tuesday night in Greendale, and the early returns look promising. Behind a young starting lineup that featured two freshmen and three juniors, the Wolverines shook off early jitters and pulled away in the second half for a 57-40 victory at Martin […] Matt Hardesty