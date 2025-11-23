UPDATE: House fire in Twin Lakes complicated by gas leak

A fire destroyed a house in Twin Lakes Saturday night and fighting the fire was complicated by a gas leak that developed during the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

From Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue:

On Saturday evening at approximately 9:24 PM, Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue, along with automatic response aid from the Town of Randall Fire Department, Town of Wheatland Fire Department, and Richmond {IL) Fire Protection District, were dispatched to a single-family residence for a report of a fully involved structure fire in the 400 block of Waldeck Drive in Twin Lakes.

Upon arrival, Twin Lakes Police confirmed that the residence was fully involved in fire, prompting the request for MABAS Box 65-01 to the first-alarm level. First-arriving fire units confirmed heavy fire conditions with flames showing. Twin Lakes Police also reported one individual requiring medical attention after attempting to rescue a pet from inside the home. Twin Lakes Rescue transported the patient to Advocate Aurora Medical Center-Burlington for treatment of smoke inhalation. Due to the size and intensity of the fire, the incident was upgraded to a Second Alarm at 10:01 PM.

The gas meter to the residence ruptured due to fire impingement causing a natural gas leak and causing the meter to lite on fire. This scenario delayed progress in extinguishing the house fire as companies had to wait for the Gas Company to turn off the gas supply to the residence. The supply line is a metal pipe in that area requiring a specialty team to respond and place a shut off to it.

Agencies responding to the scene included: Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue Department; Twin Lakes Police; Town of Randall Fire Department; Town of Wheatland Fire Department; Richmond {IL) Fire Protection District; Salem Lakes Fire Department; Spring Grove {IL) Fire Protection District; Lake Geneva Fire Department; Waterford Fire Department; Town of Burlington Fire Department; Hebron {IL) Fire Protection District; Somers Fire Department; McHenry Township {IL) Fire Protection District; Bristol Fire Department; Fox Lake {IL) Fire Protection District; City of Burlington Rescue; Fontana Rescue; Pleasant Prairie Fire Department; City of Kenosha Fire Department; Wonder Lake {IL) Fire Protection District; and the Racine Fire Bells.

Change-of-quarters coverage was provided by Spring Grove {IL) Fire Protection District {Chief), Kansasville Fire Department {Engine), Paris Fire Department (Ambulance), and Newport (IL) Fire Protection District (Tender).

Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue would like to thank Twin Lakes Dispatch, Kenosha County Joint Dispatch, WE Energies, Alliant Energy, and all MABAS partners for their assistance. The MABAS Box was struck at 11 :26 PM, though crews remained on scene conducting overhaul operations until approximately 2:30