Units responding for fire in Twin Lakes

At 9:25 p.m. Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue, Town of Randall Fire Department, Wheatland Vol Fire Department and Richmond Fire Department and Twin Lakes Police are responding to a report of a structure fire in the 400 block of Waldeck Drive in Twin Lakes.

UPDATE about 9:29 p.m. — TLFD command activates a MABAS box alarm..Departments responding include: Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Spring Grove (Ill.) Fire Department, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Paris Fire and Rescue, Kansasville Fire and Rescue, Hebron (Ill.) Fire Department, Town of Burlington Fire Department and Bloomfield Fire Department.

UPDATE 9:35 p.m. — TLFD command reports structure fully involved.