A word from our sponsors: Nov. 22, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Racine County High School Sports Schedule & Scores: Girls Basketball Season tips off winter season The winter high school sports season tipped off this week with the start of girls basketball on Tuesday night. Four teams played on opening night, with nine of Racine County’s 10 programs playing games this week. Boys basketball will tip off next Tuesday, while the wrestling and boys swimming & diving seasons start in early […] Sports Desk

Special education reimbursement payments to schools fall far below estimate Initial special education reimbursement payments to school districts this year will be about 35% of their costs — about 7 percentage points below the estimated rate approved in the state budget. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner When the 2025-27 state budget was passed by the state Legislature and signed by Gov. Tony Evers […] Baylor Spears

High School Girls Basketball: Youth movement in full effect as Waterford pulls away to win season opener MARTIN LUTHER HIGH SCHOOL – A new era for Waterford girls basketball tipped off Tuesday night in Greendale, and the early returns look promising. Behind a young starting lineup that featured two freshmen and three juniors, the Wolverines shook off early jitters and pulled away in the second half for a 57-40 victory at Martin […] Matt Hardesty

Americans like democracy, but don’t believe it or US institutions are working well, poll finds About half of American adults believe democracy is functioning “very” or “moderately” poorly in the United States, while only about one-quarter think it’s doing “very” or “moderately” well, according to a poll, marking a sharp decline from several decades ago when majorities thought democracy was generally working the way it should. This story also appeared […] Associated Press