Wheatland man facing charges of bestiality, child pornography

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office via news release:

Statement From Sheriff David Zoerner Regarding ICAC Investigation and Arrest

In September 2024, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office (KESO) received a cyber tip from the social messaging platform Kik. The tip reported that an individual had distributed illegal and extremely disturbing content on their service in July of that year. I assigned the case to our Detective Bureau and our Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit, who immediately began a thorough investigation.

Over the course of that investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Jerry D. Lapenta II, a 33-year-old man. After securing and reviewing multiple search warrants, the investigators determined that Lapenta had distributed ten illicit videos—nine involving acts of bestiality and one involving a child engaged in such conduct—through the Kik platform. Cases like this require extensive digital work, and our detectives remained committed to following every lead and verifying every detail.

By November 2025, detectives had gathered sufficient evidence to establish probable cause for Lapenta’s arrest. I authorized the release of a Critical Reach notification to patrol units to locate him.

On November 19, 2025, at approximately 5:58 AM, deputies observed Lapenta’s vehicle at his residence in Wheatland Township. After watching him leave, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 30800 block of 52nd Street. Lapenta was taken into custody without incident at 6:03 AM. He was transported to our Detective Bureau for an interview and then booked into the Kenosha County Jail.

Later that day, KESO Detective Bureau obtained a search warrant for his residence. Detectives executed the warrant and removed electronic devices for forensic analysis.

Lapenta is currently facing multiple charges, including ten counts of distributing bestiality material — one of which involves a child — along with one count of possession of child pornography, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He appeared in court for his initial appearance on November 20, 2025, where a cash bond was set at $100,000.

Message to Parents and Guardians

As Sheriff, one of my most important responsibilities is protecting the children of this community. Technology has created opportunities for predators to hide behind screens, reach into our homes, and target victims. That reality means we must work together—law enforcement, parents, and the community—to stay ahead of these threats.

Here are some ways families can stay vigilant:

— Know the apps and platforms your children use. Review them regularly and understand what they allow.

— Set firm expectations. Talk often about appropriate behavior, online safety, and the importance of speaking up.

— Use parental controls and monitoring tools. Most devices offer filters, time limits, and activity logs.

— Keep the conversation open. Let your children know they can come to you with anything that feels wrong or uncomfortable.

— Watch for hidden or alternate accounts. It’s common for youth to create additional profiles.

— Use reputable resources. The Wisconsin DOJ—Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) have excellent information and tools for protecting children online.

Commitment to Kenosha County

The safety of our children guides every decision we make. When a suspect exploits a child or uses technology to conceal their actions, we respond with deliberate, detailed investigative work. My deputies and detectives are committed to following the evidence and ensuring those who endanger children are brought to justice.