A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association Mistletoe on Main Street is Nov. 19

Nov 21st, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

Note: The following is a paid announcement from the Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association — DH

Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association Mistletoe on Main Street is Nov. 19.

Sip, Shop & Stroll!

Join us for Mistletoe on Main, a festive holiday market happening on Small Business Saturday this November in downtown Twin Lakes! 

Stroll Main Street and enjoy a magical mix of shopping, food, drinks, and holiday cheer while supporting local businesses. Best of all, it’s completely free for vendors and small businesses to set up a table, making this a true community celebration of shopping small and local.

Here’s a rundown of the day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Twin Lakes:

  • 70+ vendors
  • Hot cocoa & treats
  • Santa pics
  • Free Parents Day Out
  • Live music all day
  • Family-friendly holiday magic
  • Everything in one place, one day

Whether you’re looking for unique gifts, tasty bites, or a cozy place to gather with friends and neighbors, Mistletoe on Main is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

Click here for more information.

