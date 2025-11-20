Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue hosting blood drive & food drive Nov. 25

From Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue:

Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue is proud to host a Community Blood Drive with the American Red Cross and Food Drive to support both local patients in need of lifesaving blood and families served by the Twin Lakes Area Food Pantry. The event will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 25, at the Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue Department, offering residents an easy and impactful way to give back.

As winter approaches, the need for both blood donations and non-perishable food items increases significantly. By participating, community members can make a direct and meaningful difference in the lives of neighbors who rely on these essential resources.

Event Details:

• What: Community Blood Drive & Food Drive

• When: Tuesday, November 25th 1:00pm to 6:00pm

• Where: Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue Department, 236 E. Main Street, Twin Lakes

• Who Benefits: Local hospitals through the regional blood center & the Twin Lakes Area Food Pantry

How You Can Help:

• Donate Blood: A single donation can save up to three lives. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome as availability allows. The last walk-in will be accepted at 5:00 pm per the request of the American Red Cross. You can register for an appointment at redcrossblood.org. (Click this link and enter 53181 as Zip code to see available times).

• Bring Food Donations: Canned goods, boxed meals, pasta, rice, peanut butter, cereal, and

other shelf-stable items are especially appreciated.

“We’re grateful for the ongoing support from our community,” said Chief Ron Redlin. “Events like this highlight what makes Twin Lakes such a strong and compassionate place to live. Every donation — whether blood or food — helps someone in a very real way.”

Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue encourages all residents to attend, donate, and help spread the word. Together, we can support families in need and ensure a stable blood supply during the holiday season.

For more information or to schedule a blood donation appointment, please contact Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue at 262-877-2373