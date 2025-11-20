Sponsored post: Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District Notice of 2026 Board Election

Readers say they want Winslow Elementary redeveloped as affordable apartments RACINE, WI — According to a non-scientific poll, readers overwhelmingly would like to see the Winslow Elementary property on Park Avenue redeveloped into affordable apartment housing. In 2023, the City of Racine and Racine Unified School District came to an agreement to swap several properties. The city acquired Winslow Elementary, Julian Thomas Elementary parcel, Red […] Grant Ritchey

DeKoven Center to debut first ‘Christmas at DeKoven’ festival on Dec. 7 RACINE — The DeKoven Center will host its first “Christmas at DeKoven” festival on Sunday, Dec. 7, offering a new community holiday event featuring music, artisan vendors, and family activities across its historic lakeside campus. The inaugural celebration will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is open to the public with free admission. […] Racine County Eye Staff

SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center opens 2026 scholarship applications Dec. 1 RACINE — Racine County will open applications for the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center’s 2026 Scholarship Program on Dec. 1, offering financial assistance to help residents access seasonal memberships and water safety classes. The program is supported by a $5,000 grant from SC Johnson and is designed to expand access to summer recreation for families […] Racine County Eye Staff

Chef Michael Feker offers Thanksgiving turkeys and supports the culinary mission MILWAUKEE — Chef Michael Feker is offering families a way to simplify their Thanksgiving meal this year while also contributing to a culinary program centered on gratitude, education, and community building. Feker, a Milwaukee chef, restaurateur, and culinary educator, is preparing ready-to-bake turkeys for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 26. The holiday offering allows families to […] Racine County Eye Staff