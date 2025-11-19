Units responding for crash in Paris

At 7;33 a.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 14900 block of Highway A in Paris.
Per dispatch: Single vehicle crash. Vehicle off the road. Injuries being reported.
