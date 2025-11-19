Kenosha County 4-H hosts first annual Festival of Trees

Several hundred people turned out Saturday for the Kenosha County 4-H Festival of Trees, a first-time event at the County Center in Bristol.
Some two dozen Christmas trees were on displayed, representing various 4-H projects and clubs.
Santa Claus, apparently tracked down by the Slades Corners 4-H Club, made an appearance, and there were various holiday crafts for families to enjoy. Admission was free, though visitors were encouraged to bring nonperishable food donations for The Sharing Center in Trevor.
The trees will remain on display in the County Center lobby until the end of the year. The building is located at the corner of ighways 45 and 50 in Bristol.
