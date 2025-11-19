Kenosha County 4-H hosts first annual Festival of Trees

Ellis Kiser, 5, third from right, counts the dogs on the 4-H Dog Project Christmas tree during the Festival of Trees on Saturday at the Kenosha County Center. /Kenosha County photo

From Kenosha County 4-H:

Several hundred people turned out Saturday for the Kenosha County 4-H Festival of Trees, a first-time event at the County Center in Bristol.

Some two dozen Christmas trees were on displayed, representing various 4-H projects and clubs.

Santa Claus, apparently tracked down by the Slades Corners 4-H Club, made an appearance, and there were various holiday crafts for families to enjoy. Admission was free, though visitors were encouraged to bring nonperishable food donations for The Sharing Center in Trevor.

The trees will remain on display in the County Center lobby until the end of the year. The building is located at the corner of ighways 45 and 50 in Bristol.

More information about 4-H and other Extension Kenosha County programming is available at kenosha.extension.wisc.edu.

Connor Myers informs Santa Claus of his Christmas wish for a tractor, during the 4-H Festival of Trees on Saturday at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol. /Kenosha County photo

Skyler Sowden takes a selfie in front of the Swine Project tree while his grandma, Donna Sowden, smiles. /Kenosha County photo

Lien Janick takes a photo of her 1-month-old twins, Nova and Valkyrie Davis, and their grandmother, Melanie Davis, with Santa Claus. /Kenosha County photo

An ornament on the Beef Project Christmas tree. /Kenosha County photo