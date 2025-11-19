Agenda: Wheatland J1 School District board meeting Nov. 19, 2025

The Wheatland J1 School District board is scheduled to meet Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. in room #164-Community Room.
Agenda items include:
- 2026-27 Academic Calendar
- Therapy Dog
- Finance
- 2025-26 Final Budget Approval
- Resolution Authorizing the School District Budget to Exceed Revenue Limit by $400,000 Per Year for Four Years for Non-Recurring Purposes
- Resolution Providing for a Referendum Election on the Question of the Approval of a Resolution Authorizing the School District Budget to Exceed Revenue Limit by $400,000 Per Year for Four Years for Non-Recurring Purposes