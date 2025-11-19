Agenda: Wheatland J1 School District board meeting Nov. 19, 2025

Education Department takes a major step forward in the Trump administration’s plans to dismantle it WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Education Department is handing off some of its biggest grant programs to other federal agencies as the Trump administration accelerates its plan to shut down the department. This story also appeared in Associated Press It represents a major step forward for the administration’s dismantling of the department, which has mainly involved […] Associated Press

US House votes overwhelming 427-1 to force release of Epstein files WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation Tuesday to force the release of unclassified investigative files from the case against convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a friend to the rich and powerful who died in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 awaiting federal trial on sex trafficking charges. This story also appeared in […] Ashley Murray

Racine PRCS releases weekly volleyball schedule for Nov. 19–25 RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) has released its weekly volleyball schedule for Nov. 19–25, with matches set to take place across multiple local gyms as winter league play continues through February 2026. The schedule includes games in the Wednesday West League, Thursday Topaz League, Monday Coed Volleyball League, Tuesday Shark Volleyball […] Racine County Eye Staff

Op-ed: Game-changing college opportunities student-athletes can’t afford to miss RACINE, WI — A major shift is happening in college sports, and it’s one that every Racine parent with a high-school athlete needs to understand. For generations, college athletics ran on a model built around amateurism; scholarships were often the only compensation, medical coverage was inconsistent, and athletes had limited protection if anything went wrong. […] Nick Payne