Agenda: Wheatland J1 School District board meeting Nov. 19, 2025

Nov 19th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

The Wheatland J1 School District board is scheduled to meet Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. in room #164-Community Room.

Agenda items include:

  • 2026-27 Academic Calendar
  • Therapy Dog
  • Finance
  • 2025-26 Final Budget Approval
  • Resolution Authorizing the School District Budget to Exceed Revenue Limit by $400,000 Per Year for Four Years for Non-Recurring Purposes
  • Resolution Providing for a Referendum Election on the Question of the Approval of a Resolution Authorizing the School District Budget to Exceed Revenue Limit by $400,000 Per Year for Four Years for Non-Recurring Purposes

The full agenda is available here.

