Suspect apprehended in Trevor shots fired incident

The suspect in a Trevor shots fired incident has been arrested and is in custody.

From a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office news release:

On November 18th, 2025, at approximately 10:48 a.m., Racine County Sheriff’s deputies took Jake Wenzel into custody following a vehicle and foot pursuit.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office (KESO) received an anonymous tip indicating that Wenzel was at the Esmond Motel in Union Grove. Deputies responded to the area and observed Wenzel and the victim enter a silver vehicle. When deputies initiated a traffic stop, the victim exited the vehicle. Wenzel then moved into the driver’s seat and fled at a high rate of speed.

Deputies pursued the vehicle until Wenzel lost control, crashed into a tree, and fled on foot. A foot pursuit followed and was supported by two Racine County Sheriff’s Office K9 teams. Wenzel was taken into custody a short time later without further incident.

Statement from Sheriff David Zoerner:

“I want to commend the deputies, K9 teams, and all assisting personnel for their swift and decisive actions today. Their teamwork and dedication led to the safe apprehension of a dangerous individual and prevented further harm to our community. I’m grateful for the cooperation between agencies and for the vigilance of the public in sharing critical information. This is a strong example of how we work together to keep Racine County safe.”

