Salem Lakes appoints Michael Kostiuk as village administrator

Michael Kostiuk /photo from village of Salem Lakes news release

The Salem Lakes Village Board Monday confirmed the appointment of Michael Kostiuk as its next village administrator.

Kostiuk was approved by a 6-0 roll call vote at Monday’s Village Board meeting, with Trustee Bill Hopkins absent due to a family matter.

“Michael is a proven leader with the strategic focus, professionalism, and a collaborative approach,” village President Rita Bucur said. “His background in organizational leadership, budgeting, and community engagement positions him well to guide the Village forward. We are excited to welcome him to our community.”

Kostiuk will start in his new position on Jan. 5. He succeeds Cassandra Hiller, who resigned in August.

Kostiuk is currently the chief of the International Falls (Minn.) Police Department. This will be his first job as a village administrator.

Kostiuk earned a master of public administration degree with a concentration in local and city government in 2023, according to a post on the International Falls Police Department Facebook page. He also holds a a bachelor of science in criminal justice.

“I am honored to be appointed Village Administrator for the Village of Salem Lakes,” said Kostiuk in a news release from the village. “Throughout my career, I have been committed to building strong teams, supporting staff, and strengthening community trust. I look forward to working closely with the Village Board, employees, and residents to enhance operations, support thoughtful planning, and continue delivering high-quality services.”

Kostiuk made a brief appearance at Tuesday’s meeting via Zoom, wearing his chief uniform.

“I think what you’re going to get with me is a dedication to speaking with the public, the community members and understanding their desires, what they want and conveying that to the elected officials,” Kostiuk said at the meeting. “In my experience, communication is the key to any successful venture.”

One trustee spoke during the meeting about the hire.

“I was very very impressed with the interview we did with Michael,” said Trustee Dennis Faber. “I’m happy to see he has accepted our offer.”

While Kostiuk has not been a village or city administrator before, it is not uncommon for administrators to come from the ranks of other municipal department heads, such as public works directors or police or fire chiefs, Jay Shambeau from Innovative Public Advisors, the company that lead the search, has said at earlier meetings. Shambeau also has been serving as the interim village administrator.

Kostiuk will be the fourth administrator since the village’s creation in 2017. The first, Patrick Casey, was the town of Salem administrator, and he left in 2018. Casey was succeeded by Mike Murdock from Sept. 2018 until Aug. 2023, when the Village Board approved a separation agreement with him. Cassandra Hiller was hired in fall 2023 and resigned in Aug. 2025.

Kostiuk was among 19 applicants for the position considered qualified for the job, Shambeau said. That field was narrowed to 3, who were interviewed by the board Nov. 10.