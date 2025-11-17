Sheriff’s office seeks info on man suspected of shooting into Trevor house

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a man at large who is suspected of shooting at a house in Trevor.

From a KSOE news release:

On November 16th, 2025, at approximately 11:43 PM, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office (KESO) responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 10400 block of 268th Avenue in Trevor, Wisconsin. The caller, a female resident, reported that 29-year-old man Jake Wenzel had fired a round into her home.

Deputies learned that an altercation between Wenzel and the victim had occurred prior to the incident. Before law enforcement arrived, a gunshot was heard in the area. The victim returned home shortly after, parked in the driveway, and ran into the residence through a rear entrance. Moments later, Wenzel arrived in a 2024 silver Dodge Ram pickup, exited the truck, and approached the victim’s vehicle while armed with a handgun. He pointed the firearm at the vehicle and yelled for the victim to exit. The victim’s sister, who is the homeowner, was outside and ordered Wenzel to leave. Wenzel then turned toward the residence and fired one round into the structure before fleeing the scene in his vehicle.

At approximately 6:00 AM, Deputies located Wenzel’s abandoned truck in the Center Lake Woods subdivision.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau responded to the scene and is actively pursuing multiple leads.

Wenzel has an extensive criminal history, including prior convictions for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Amphetamines, Party to a Crime – Felony Attempted Theft, and is currently out on a $7,500 bond for Felony Terrorist Threats. In addition, Wenzel currently has active felony warrants for his arrest.

Wenzel should be considered armed and dangerous. The public is urged not to approach him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

The public is encouraged to report any information regarding the whereabouts of Jake Wenzel to Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Statement from Sheriff David Zoerner:

“Our deputies and detectives are using every available resource to locate Jake Wenzel and bring him into custody. Acts of violence like this will never be tolerated in Kenosha County. The safety of our residents remains our highest priority, and we will continue to work around the clock until this individual is apprehended. We ask the community to remain alert and to report any information that may assist in this investigation. Together, we will ensure that those who threaten the peace and security of our neighborhoods are held accountable.”