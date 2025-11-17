Salem Lakes set to appoint new village administrator

Salem Lakes appears to be on the verge of appointing a new village administrator.

The Village Board interviewed three candidates Monday at a special meeting The board took no action after that meeting’s closed session, said village President Rita Bucur in an email message to westofthei.com.

However, an agenda for Tuesday’s regular Village Board meeting includes an item that appears to suggest a hiring is imminent: “Presentation of Final Candidate for Village Administrator and Confirmation/Appointment by the Village Board.”

The next hire will be the fourth administrator since the village’s creation in 2017. The first, Patrick Casey, was the town of Salem administrator, and he left in 2018. Casey was succeeded by Mike Murdock from Sept. 2018 until Aug. 2023, when the Village Board approved a separation agreement with him. Cassandra Hiller was hired in fall 2023 and resigned in Aug. 2025.