Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board regular meeting Nov. 17, 2025

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday starting at 6;30 p.m. at Village Hall.
Agenda items include:
- Discussion and possible action regarding Financing Commitment Term Sheet from State Bank of the Lakes for a $2,000,000 loan with a 5-year term.
- Discussion and possible action regarding a Financial Commitment Letter from Wintust at State Bank of the Lakes.
- Discussion and possible action regarding an Engagement Letter from Quarles for Bond Counsel.
- Public Hearing on the 2026 Village Budget.
- 2026 Village Budget Workshop #5
- Discussion and possible action regarding a quote from CivicPlus for a new Village website.
- Discussion and possible action regarding Ordinance 2025-11-2 Amending Chapter 5.20.010 (5) of the Twin Lakes Code Pertaining to Definitions Applicable to Liquor and Beverage Licenses.
- Discussion and possible action regarding a Short-Term Rental Application for 624 Lake St., Lane & Kylee Johnson, Owners.
- Discussion and possible action regarding Ordinance 2025-11-3 Amending section 9.80.020(F) and 9.80.020(G) of the Twin Lakes Code relating to Restrictions on Tobacco Products and Vapor Products.
- Consideration of a motion to approve Ordinance 2025-11-1 Amending Section 13.04.230 of the Twin Lakes Code Pertaining to Sewer Service Charges.
- Consideration of a motion to approve awarding the 2026 Sanitary Sewer Lining Project contract to Hoerr Construction, including the supplemental items.
- Consideration of a motion to approve awarding the 2026-2030 Sanitary Sewer System Cleaning contract to National Power Rodding Corp in the amount of $284,614.20.
- Consideration of a motion to approve a request by Twin Runners Snowmobile Club to allow snowmobile access through Legion Park.
- Consideration of a motion to appoint Zack Weddig to the Cemetery Board.
- Consideration of a motion to appoint Jessica Skinner to the Cemetery Board.
- Consideration of a motion to appoint Bill Kaskin to the Cemetery Board