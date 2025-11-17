Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board regular meeting Nov. 17, 2025

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of November 14th, 2025 Catch up on the stories Racine County couldn’t stop reading this week. Our weekly roundup highlights the five most-read articles—from major crime updates to inspiring community features—so you can stay informed and in the loop. Whether you missed a headline or want a quick refresher, here are the top stories everyone was talking about. Top […] Racine County Eye Staff

Why the U.S. penny may be retired: History, cost, and what’s next After more than a century in circulation, the U.S. penny may be nearing the end of its run. First minted in 1793, the one-cent coin has featured President Abraham Lincoln’s image since 1909, marking the centennial of his birth. While it’s long been a staple in American wallets and cash registers, the penny has steadily […] Heather Asiyanbi

Absentee ballots: Wisconsin election reforms sought by clerks are stalled by GOP infighting A Republican lawmaker’s plan to regulate drop boxes and give Wisconsin’s clerks more time to process absentee ballots ran into obstacles last week, including skepticism from fellow Republicans and a rival GOP bill to ban drop boxes entirely. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org The cool reception for Rep. Scott Krug’s ideas, especially to let clerks process […] Alexander Shur

As health costs spike, a sour and divided Congress escapes one shutdown to face another WASHINGTON — Congress has roughly two months to find bipartisan agreement to curb rising health insurance costs if lawmakers want to avoid another government shutdown. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner That herculean task would be difficult in the best circumstances, but is much more challenging after lawmakers spent the last 43 days criticizing […] ARIANA FIGUEROA, Shauneen Miranda and Jennifer Shutt