Agenda: Wheatland budget hearing special meeting of electors & special Town Board meeting Nov. 17, 2025

Monday will be a busy meeting day in Wheatland with a town budget hearing, a special meeting of electors and a special Town Board meeting scheduled.

The budget hearing will be first at 6 p.m. There will be a presentation and review of the 2026 Town Budget.

The special meeting of electors will follow the budget hearing. This meeting will include Resolution No. 2025-04 – Adopt a 2025 town general tax levy and streetlight district levies to be paid in 2026 pursuant to Section 60.10(1)(a) of the Wisconsin State Statutes.

The special Town Board meeting will take place after the electors meeting. This meeting will include: Adoption of 2026 Town budget pursuant to Section 60.40 (4).

The full agenda for all three meetings is available here.