A word from our sponsors: Nov. 15, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Why the U.S. penny may be retired: History, cost, and what’s next After more than a century in circulation, the U.S. penny may be nearing the end of its run. First minted in 1793, the one-cent coin has featured President Abraham Lincoln’s image since 1909, marking the centennial of his birth. While it’s long been a staple in American wallets and cash registers, the penny has steadily […] Heather Asiyanbi

Absentee ballots: Wisconsin election reforms sought by clerks are stalled by GOP infighting A Republican lawmaker’s plan to regulate drop boxes and give Wisconsin’s clerks more time to process absentee ballots ran into obstacles last week, including skepticism from fellow Republicans and a rival GOP bill to ban drop boxes entirely. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org The cool reception for Rep. Scott Krug’s ideas, especially to let clerks process […] Alexander Shur

As health costs spike, a sour and divided Congress escapes one shutdown to face another WASHINGTON — Congress has roughly two months to find bipartisan agreement to curb rising health insurance costs if lawmakers want to avoid another government shutdown. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner That herculean task would be difficult in the best circumstances, but is much more challenging after lawmakers spent the last 43 days criticizing […] ARIANA FIGUEROA, Shauneen Miranda and Jennifer Shutt

School state report cards: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos questions reliability of 2024/25 test scores When it comes to educating our next generation, results matter. Effective leadership on this issuerelies on unbiased, uniform data to make decisions and analyze student outcomes. Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has failed to provide consistent data on educationaloutcomes. These failures shield underperforming schools from accountability and rob our youngpeople of educational opportunity. We […] Racine County Eye Staff