Salem Lakes man arrested for internet crimes against children

A Salem Lakes man was arrested this week and awaits formal charges regarding internet crimes against children.

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office (note: westofthei.com does not publish names of defendants until they have been formally charged. The name of the defendant in this press release has been removed):

On October 17th, 2024, the Kenosha Police Department (KPD) received a cyber tip indicating that an individual was distributing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through the messaging platform WhatsApp. The subject, identified as a 45-year-old man …, was initially residing in the City of Kenosha. During the course of that investigation, it was determined that the man had moved to the Village of Salem Lakes, at which point the case was transferred to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office (KESO).

KESO subsequently received several additional cyber tips involving the man. On January 31st, 2025, he was reported to have uploaded and distributed CSAM through WhatsApp. Another tip on April 20th, 2025, indicated the same activity using WhatsApp. A third tip on June 4th, 2025, showed he had uploaded and distributed CSAM via Snapchat, and the most recent tip, received on August 3rd, 2025, again involved the distribution of CSAM through WhatsApp.

KESO Detectives identified a vehicle associated with the suspect and learned that the man had an active felony warrant out of Arizona for larceny and a probation/parole violation. This information was provided to the KESO Patrol Division to assist in locating the man.

On November 12th, 2025, at approximately 8:30 p.m., a KESO deputy conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle. The man was a passenger in the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to and booked into the Kenosha County Jail.

On November 13th, 2025, KESO Detectives executed a search warrant at the man’s residence and seized multiple cell phones, laptops, tablets, a personal-use amount of marijuana, and marijuana paraphernalia as evidence.

The man is currently being held in the Kenosha County Jail on ten counts of possession of child pornography, as well as the felony arrest warrant out of Arizona.

Through coordination with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), investigators also confirmed that the man is in the United States illegally. Following the arrest, Sheriff David Zoerner worked directly with ICE to ensure an ICE detainer was placed on this suspect.

Sheriff Zoerner issued the following statement:

“The protection of Kenosha County’s children and families will always be at the core of our mission. These investigations require persistence and teamwork, and I’m proud of the strong, continued working relationship we maintain with ICE and our fellow law enforcement agencies. We stay in close communication with ICE on a daily basis to ensure offenders like this are identified and brought to justice. This arrest highlights the importance of standing together and remaining committed to the safety of the people we serve.”