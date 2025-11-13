A word from our sponsors: ADRC offers free benefit assistance for Medicare Annual Open Enrollment – Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage plans

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Aging and Disability Resource Center Kenosha County — DH
Medicare’s Annual Open Enrollment Period is October 15–December 7. It’s an important time of year for those on Medicare to review current coverage and see if any changes are needed for the coming year. Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage plan details often change every year. Sorting through all the options to find the right plan for prescriptions can be confusing but Benefit Specialists at the Aging and Disability Resource Center Kenosha County (ADRC) can assist.
ADRC Benefit Specialists offer objective and reliable information and assistance. There is no charge for this service. The Benefit Specialists do not sell or endorse any insurance plans. Benefit Specialists at the ADRC are trained to carefully review current coverage and compare plans with other options based on medications and other details. Benefit Specialists also check to see if beneficiaries qualify for programs or benefits that can save money.
There are four basic reasons to check your plan:
- Your plan may cost more next year
- Your plan may no longer cover all your medications
- Your plan may have put new restrictions on some of your medications
- You may be taking new medications now
Workshops will be offered throughout Kenosha County and virtually beginning on October 20.
Locations WEST of I-94
Twin Lakes Library, 110 S Lake Ave., Meeting Room
- Tuesday, Nov. 25, 1–4 p.m.
Paddock Lake Village Office, 6969 236th Ave., Salem
- Wednesday, Nov. 19, 1–4 p.m.
VIRTUAL
- Thursday, Nov. 20, 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Locations EAST of I-94
Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Rd., Door D
- Tuesday, Dec. 2, 12:30-3:30 p.m. (Rm. S11)
- Thursday, Dec. 4, Noon- 3 p.m.
SW Neighborhood Library, 7979 – 38th Ave., Rm. A
- Monday, Nov. 17, 12:30–3:30 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 24, 10 a.m. –1 p.m.
Appointments are limited. To ensure sufficient support, reservations are required. For further information or to make reservations call the Aging and Disability Resource Center Kenosha County at 262-605-6646.