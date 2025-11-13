A word from our sponsors: ADRC offers free benefit assistance for Medicare Annual Open Enrollment – Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage plans

Airlines are optimistic about a quick recovery ahead of Thanksgiving once the FAA ends flight cuts Airlines are optimistic they can resume normal operations just a few days after the government lifts its order to cut some flights at 40 busy airports, but it’s not clear how soon that will happen even though the federal shutdown is over. The Federal Aviation Administration did announce Wednesday night that airlines won’t have to cut more than 6% of […] Associated Press

RCF at 50: Fighting hunger and fostering hope at the same time When the Racine Community Foundation (RCF) was established in 1975, its founders couldn’t have imagined the challenges local families would face half a century later — rising food costs, housing insecurity, and recently, a sudden halt to SNAP benefits that left many wondering how they would keep hunger at bay. But through it all, one […] Susie Seidelman

Outlawed: Wisconsin’s THC, hemp industries could be disrupted by Nov. 2025 law to end shutdown Dillon Beyer woke up Monday morning to a flurry of text messages. A co-owner of Tree Huggers Cannabis, which is based in La Crosse with locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota, Beyer and his colleagues in Wisconsin’s hemp industry were beginning to learn that, tucked into the U.S. Senate bill to reopen the federal government, was […] Anya van Wagtendonk

Santa in a Shoebox returns for its 17th year to spread cheer in smaller packages For 17 years, Diana Higgenbottom Anagnostopoulos has been helping Santa by delivering presents to children ages 6 to 99 throughout SE Wisconsin with her non-profit, Santa in a Shoebox. “I used to live in Racine, and 17 years ago, I just had an idea modeled after the Operation Christmas Child. We were going through another […] Cheyanne Lencioni