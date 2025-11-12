Kenosha County 4-H Festival of Trees is Nov. 15

Kenosha County 4-H is hosting a free afternoon of holiday cheer from 2 to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 15, at the County Center in Bristol.

The 4-H Festival of Trees will feature more than 20 holiday trees, treats, games, crafts, an appearance by Santa, and other holiday surprises.

The event is free, although visitors are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items for donation to The Sharing Center.

The Kenosha County Center is located at the corner of highways 45 and 50 in Bristol.

More information about 4-H and other Extension Kenosha County programming is available at https://kenosha.extension.wisc.edu.