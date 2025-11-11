Units responding for fire in Twin Lakes

At about 4:57 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and Twin Lakes Police Department officers are responding to a report of a fire in in the area of 388th Avenue and Lance Drive in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: Police officer on scene reports field fire is about halfway between Lance and Main Street (to the north).

UPDATE 5:04 p.m. — TLFR chief on scene requests response from Town of Randall Fire Department with its UTV.

UPDATE 5:07 p.m. — TLFR UTV responding to the scene.

UPDATE 6:03 p.m. — Fire extinguished, personnel on scene reports.