Open house meeting Tuesday on multi-use trail in Randall

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

A planned multi-use trail along County Highway F between Highway EM (360th Avenue) and the Ice House Trail will be discussed at a public involvement meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, at the Randall Town Hall, located at 34530 Bassett Road, Burlington, WI 53105.

The Kenosha County Division of Highways is proposing to construct a 10-foot-wide paved path to accommodate bicycles and pedestrians within the highway right of way. This proposed path will include connections to the existing trails east and west of this project and is part of a multi-phase plan for a continuous path network in this area of Kenosha County.

Minor real estate acquisition will be needed for this project. Construction is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2027 with the project expected to be completed in one construction season.

The meeting will be an open-house format with a variety of exhibits and maps available for review. Representatives from Jewell Associates Engineers, Inc. and Kenosha County will be available to answer questions. Attendees will have the option of making written or verbal comments.

Comments about the project can be submitted by contacting Jeff Smith, P.E. at:

Jewell Associates Engineers, Inc.

1001 Fourier Drive, Suite 104

Madison, WI 53717

Ph: (608) 459-6091

Email: jeff.smith@jewellassoc.com

Persons with concern for or knowledge about historic buildings and structures and archaeological sites are encouraged to attend this meeting or provide comments to Kenosha County or the consultant. The Randall Town Hall is wheelchair accessible.