2025 Wilmot UHS Veterans Day Assembly coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Students and staff at Wilmot Union High School recognized those who have served in the US military at the school’s annual Veteran’s Day Assembly Tuesday.

The assembly had many veterans and their guests in attendance. The veterans were served a breakfast before the Assembly, which took place in the school’s Veteran’s Memorial Fieldhouse.

This year’s guest speaker was Master Sergeant Daniel Knautz, a Wilmot alum who is set to retire from the military at the end of the month. Here is video of part of his comments:

The program also included music by Wilmot band and choir students, posting and dismissal of the colors by the WUHS STAR Program cadets, history of Veterans Day, the Veterans Processional and a honor walk for the students. Veterans were asked to stand their branch and for the era in which they served.

Here is a video sample of one of the musical performances:

Here is video of the honor walk, in which students created a tunnel through which the veterans were able to leave the assembly:

Here are more photos from the event: