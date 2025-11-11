2025 Westosha Central HS Veterans Day Assembly coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Westosha Central High School students and staff honored the service of US military veterans at an assembly Tuesday at the school.

The program included musical performances by band and choir students, remarks from guest speaker Master Sergeant William Gelden and the playing of Taps by two students.

Here is video of a portion of Gelden’s comments:

Here is video sample of student musical performances:

Here is video of a moment of silence and playing of taps by Micah Wolff and Jack Stemler:

Here are more photos from the event: