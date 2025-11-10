Units responding for crash on I-94

Nov 10th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 6:08 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Newport Fire Protection District units are responding to a report of a crash at I-94 and Highway 165, southbound lanes.

