Three to interview for Salem Lakes village administrator job

Three individuals are expected to be interviewed Monday about filling the Salem Lakes village administrator job.

The village has noticed a special board meeting for Monday, starting at 3:30 p.m. and to include a closed session for administrator candidate interviews.

“I’m not sure if we will make a decision on Monday or if we will need” more information or interviews. Bucur said at last week’s Village Board meeting. She said it was her hope that a decision could be made Monday.

The three candidates were narrowed from 19 applications, said Jay Shambeau, interim administrator, at least week’s meeting. The narrowing process was undertaken by a subcommittee of the board.

Even if a candidate is selected Monday, Shambeau cautioned that it could be 30 to 60 days before the person would be on duty in Salem Lakes due to provisions in their current contracts.

The next hire will be the fourth administrator since the village’s creation in 2017. The first, Patrick Casey, was the town of Salem administrator, and he left in 2018. Casey was succeeded by Mike Murdock from Sept. 2018 until Aug. 2023, when the Village Board approved a separation agreement with him. Cassandra Hiller was hired in fall 2023 and resigned in Aug. 2025.