Winter weather advisory issued

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that includes Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from 7 p.m., Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

A lake effect snow band has prompted the advisory. The band will develop over Lake Michigan and move onshore.

How far onshore is the key for us out here West of the I. Accumulations in the affected area are forecast for 2 to 5 inches, but could be higher in spots, the advisory text says.

Since the greatest potential is for eastern Kenosha County you might take that into account if you’re traveling in that direction tonight or early tomorrow.

Still, I’m going to go out and get some gas for the blower now.

If you’re going south of the border tonight or tomorrow, portions of the Chicago area are under winter storm warning.

An update from NWS as of about 3:45 p.m: