A word from our sponsors: Nov. 9, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of November 8th, 2025 Catch up on what Racine County has been reading this week! From major school district decisions and statewide food assistance delays to local business success stories and breaking crime news, these are the five most-read stories that had our community talking. Whether you missed a headline or want to revisit the week’s top moments, here’s […] Racine County Eye Staff

Data Centers: Wisconsin Democratic lawmakers propose ‘policy framework’ and sustainability requirements A new proposal from a pair of legislative Democrats would institute a number of labor, energy and sustainability requirements on tech companies seeking to build data centers in Wisconsin. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner The proposal from Sen. Jodi Habush Sinykin (D-Whitefish Bay) and Rep. Angela Stroud (D-Ashland) comes as data centers have […] Henry Redman

Immigrant who a judge allegedly helped avoid arrest gets time served, and will soon be deported MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An immigrant who was arrested after a judge in Wisconsin allegedly helped him dodge federal agents has been sentenced to time served for illegally reentering the United States and will soon be deported, according to his attorney. This story also appeared in Associated Press Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, 31, has spent nearly seven months in […] Associated Press