Much colder temps, plus snow

This weekend will bring much colder temperatures — especially at night — and likely the first snow flakes of the season, though you may not need to break out the snow blower just yet.

Saturday’s low is forecast for 27, Sunday’s for 22 and Monday’s for 23, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast. Daytime highs Sunday and Monday will be in the mid 30s.

Precipitation is forecast to start with rain Saturday afternoon and transition into snow during the night. Less than a half-inch of snow accumulation is expected.

Less than 50 percent chances of snow continue for Sunday, Sunday night and Monday before noon.

Temperatures are forecast to recover the rest of the week and perhaps be in the 50s by Friday.