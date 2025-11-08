A word from our sponsors: Nov. 8, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Data Centers: Wisconsin Democratic lawmakers propose ‘policy framework’ and sustainability requirements A new proposal from a pair of legislative Democrats would institute a number of labor, energy and sustainability requirements on tech companies seeking to build data centers in Wisconsin. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner The proposal from Sen. Jodi Habush Sinykin (D-Whitefish Bay) and Rep. Angela Stroud (D-Ashland) comes as data centers have […] Henry Redman

Immigrant who a judge allegedly helped avoid arrest gets time served, and will soon be deported MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An immigrant who was arrested after a judge in Wisconsin allegedly helped him dodge federal agents has been sentenced to time served for illegally reentering the United States and will soon be deported, according to his attorney. This story also appeared in Associated Press Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, 31, has spent nearly seven months in […] Associated Press

Meet Skippy: Featured Pet for November 7, 2025 Skippy is a 7-year-old pup with brown eyes and blue and white fur. He is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Sweet and Handsome This wonderful boy weighs 59 pounds and makes his way around on three legs. He is a snuggly buddy at heart once he settles into his new […] Racine County Eye Staff