Units responding for crash in Trevor

At about 6:40 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a crash at 286th Avenue and 117th Avenue.
Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Injuries b3ing reported.
About 6:45 p.m. — Second SL ambulance dispatched.
