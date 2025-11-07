Units responding for crash in Trevor

Nov 7th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 6:40 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a crash at 286th Avenue and 117th Avenue.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Injuries b3ing reported.

About 6:45 p.m. — Second SL ambulance dispatched.

