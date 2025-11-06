Wilmot UHS Building Construction student build walls for Habitat for Humanity

From Wilmot Union High School:

Students in Wilmot Union High School’s Building Construction 2 class are making a difference in their community—one wall at a time. The class recently completed two full sets of garage walls for Habitat for Humanity homes being built in Kenosha.

Wilmot has proudly partnered with Habitat for Humanity for the past five years, giving students hands-on experience in construction while supporting families in need of affordable housing.

Under the guidance of their instructor, students constructed the walls in sections, assembled them for accuracy, and then broke them down for transport to the home sites—where they will be reassembled by Habitat’s build teams.

“This project gives our students real-world experience while showing them the impact their work can have in the community,” said Cole Marshall, Technology & Engineering teacher at Wilmot Union High School. “They take pride in knowing what they build here will become part of someone’s home.”

The Building Construction 2 class isn’t done yet—next up, students plan to build storage sheds to continue supporting local housing projects as the school year progresses.