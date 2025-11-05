Units responding for fire in Center Lake

At about 5:30 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Town of Randall Fire Department and Wheatland Vol. Fire Department units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a possible fire in the 9000 block of 271st Avenue in Center Lake.

Per dispatch: Person returned home to house filled with smoke. Pets inside.

UPDATE 5:35 p.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene reports light smoke showing from exterior.

UPDATE 5:37 p.m. — SL command reports there was a fire in the kitchen that appears to be out now.

UPDATE 5:42 p.m. — Personnel investigating whether there is a fire in the attic.

UPDATE 5:48 p.m. — SL chief reports there appears there may be a fire in the attic that personnel are now working to locate.

UPDATE 5:58 p.m. — Incident command reports source of fire located and has been contained. Units still responding can stand down.