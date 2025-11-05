Units responding for crash in Bristol

At about 7:37 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 7900 block of Highway 45 in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Single vehicle struck a utility pole. Pole down on road. Injuries being reported.

UPDATE about 7:42 a.m. — Bristol chief on scene reports car well off road and pole and wires down on road,. Deputies will be blocking traffic in both directions on Highway 45.

UPDATE 7:48 a.m. — Deputy requests Bristol public works place barriers to help with traffic control.

UPDATE 8:08 a.m. — Bristol command reports We Energies crew on the scene.