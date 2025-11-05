Friends of Community Library Fall Book Sale is Nov. 6, 7, 8

The Fall Book Sale sponsored by Friends of Community Library takes place this weekend on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the Twin Lakes branch.

Sale hours on Thursday, Nov. 6, are from 3 until 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Audio books, DVDs and young adult books, as well as the usual popular fiction and nonfiction works, are in good supply.

Take advantage of the $9 bargain bag of books or the $7 bag for Friends members. Membership can be obtained at the door.

The Twin Lakes Library is located at 110 S. Lake Avenue in Twin Lakes.