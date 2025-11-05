2025 Paddock Lake Area Lions Club conducting Winter Wear Drive Nov. 8

The Paddock Lake Lions Club will be doing a Winter Wear Drive in conjunction with the Craft Fair at Westosha Central High School on Saturday, Nov. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m..

The club is collecting coats, hats, mittens, gloves, scarves, boots and coats and jackets. All sizes will be accepted. Collected items will donated to The Sharing Center in Trevor.

Please drop off your clean usable items to the Lions at the entrance of the Craft Fair in the Lobby. For any questions or pick-up requests please call Donna Deuster 262-332-0023.