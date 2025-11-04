Units responding for fire in Bristol

At about 10:30 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue, Paris Fire and Rescue, Antioch Fire and Rescue and Newport Fire Protection District units are responding to a fire in the 19900 block of 128th Street in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Food inside an oven was on fire. Caller reports flames believed to be out, but alarm is still sounding. Occupants have evacuated.

UPDATE 10:37 a.m. — Bristol chief reports northing showing from exterior. Personnel are investigating.

UPDATE 10:40 a.m. — Bristol command confirms fire is out.