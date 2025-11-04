Units responding for crash in Bristol

Nov 4th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 5:13 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash in the the 14900 block of Wilmot Road (Highway C) in Bristol.

Per dispatch: This is a motorcycle that has struck a deer. Motorcycle off the road.

