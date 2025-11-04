Twin Lakes Police arrest man on child enticement charges

From the Twin Lakes Police Department (Note: westofthei.com does not use names of defendants until they are formally charged in court — DH):

On Monday, Nov. 3, the Twin Lakes Police Department arrested a 25-year-old Rockford, Illinois, man in connection with an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

The man had been communicating through an online application with an individual he believed to be a 15-year-old female from Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. He traveled to Twin Lakes with the intent to meet the minor but was instead met by members of the Twin Lakes Police Department and taken into custody without incident.

During an interview at the Twin Lakes Police Department, the man admitted that he believed the person he had been communicating with was 15 years old and that he intended to engage in sexual activity with her. In the course of the online conversations, the man indicated that he wished he had met the female when she was 14 years old so he could have taught her sooner “how to be a good girl.”

During a search, officers located condoms in his possession and bedding in the trunk of his vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, felony charges are being referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office for:

Use of a Computer to Facilitate a Sex Crime

Child Enticement

The Twin Lakes Police Department remains committed to protecting children in our community and online. Parents and guardians are encouraged to speak with their children about online safety and to report any suspicious or concerning online behavior to law enforcement.

No further details will be released at this time as this case remains under active review by the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office.