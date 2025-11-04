Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) board names Chris Trottier new district administrator

The Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District board has named Chris Trottier its new district administrator.

The School Board announced the appointment via the school’s Facebook Tuesday evening. The board held a special meeting Tuesday afternoon about the topic. The decision to hire Trottier was unanimous.

Trottier has local history, having graduated from Riverview School in 1987 and serving as an associate principal and principal at Wilmot Union High School from 2005 to 2018. Most recently he was serving as Director of Strategic Partnerships and Special Education Transition Coordinator for the Elkhorn Area School District.

Trottier succeeds Kimberly Taylor, who resigned Oct. 20 citing personal reasons.

Originally, the board was planning to hire an interim administrator and then launching a search for a permanent hire. In explaining the permanent hire, board President Brian Hopkins, who attended WUHS when Trottier was principal there, told westofthei.com in an email:

The board consulted WASB (Wisconsin Association of School Boards) for support in finding an interim DA. During the process, Mr. Trottier contacted the board and indicated his interest in the position. The board considered possible interim candidates as well as one candidate who was only interested in a full time position. The board and a hiring committee made up of teachers, administrators, a community member, and the board interviewed Mr. Trottier and was very impressed with his experience, leadership style, and close community connections. Given the nature of our district in the midst of referendum work we shifted our focus to full time because we wanted someone who was invested in the upcoming work to be done and would have a vested interest in the success of the rolling the referendum work for the long-term. The board determined, based on the feedback from the interview committee and WASD, that we wanted to proceed with full time employment because we believe we found a phenomenal candidate that checked all of the boxes to represent Riverview.”

Here is the announcement: