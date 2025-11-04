Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Nov. 4, 2025

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall.
This meeting can be viewed live or later here.
Agenda items include:
- Discussion and possible action on Fire Station #4 upgrade – increase of $8,629 for a revised total of $54,327 with work to be completed by Scherrer Construction.
- Discussion and possible action on Amendment of Final Plat of Hawk’s Run Subdivision, James J. Thompson, 24625 118th St., Trevor, WI 53179 (Agent), to revise the stated side yard setback requirement from 15 feet to 10 feet via an “Affidavit of Correction” received by Planning & Development September on 17, 2025 and drafted by Michael J. Martin, P.E., P.L.S. of Cardinal Engineering, located in the SE ¼ of Section 27, NE ¼ of Section 34, NW ¼ of Section 35 and SW ¼ of Section 26, T1N, R20E, Village of Salem Lakes. For informational purposes only Hawks Run Subdivision is located on CTH JF approximately 1/3 of mile west of STH 83.
- Purchasing Policy to include purchasing thresholds.
- Contract with CliftonLarsonAllen LLP to provide audit services for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025 in the amount of $28,000.
- Ordinance to repeal and recreate Chapter 439 entitled “Sex Offenders” Article I entitled “Residency Restrictions,” Section 5 entitled “Application for Exemption” of the Village of Salem Lakes Municipal Code to create a Sex Offender
Residence Board.
- Contract with Hometown Lawn Care, Inc for 2026 grass cutting services
- Administrator recruitment update