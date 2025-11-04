Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Nov. 4, 2025

WIAA Level 2 Football Playoff Roundup: Union Grove, St. Catherine’s advance to Level 3 as Racine County playoff run continues On a busy night of playoff football for Racine County, Union Grove and St. Catherine’s held on to win in thrilling fashion while Burlington, Case, and Racine Lutheran had their seasons come to an end. The Broncos and Angels played eerily similar games, with rainy weather slowing down normally dynamic offenses. Both teams held off […] Matt Hardesty

Citizenship check: Wisconsin judge on Oct. 31 puts on hold ruling that required check of voters MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Friday put on hold his order that requires elections officials to verify the citizenship of all 3.6 million registered voters in the battleground state before the next statewide election in February. This story also appeared in Associated Press It now appears unlikely that the case will be resolved before elections in […] Scott Bauer

5 things to watch over the next year as Wisconsin’s election cycle begins Election Day 2026 is now 365 days away. Over the next year Wisconsin voters will cast their ballots in a number of races that will set the future direction of the Badger State. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org Voters will see candidates — and campaign ads — in 2026 for races from the governor’s […] Brittany Carloni

Unemployment insurance bill sparks sharp disagreement Unemployed Wisconsinites could lose a week’s jobless benefits if they don’t show up for an interview if a new draft bill becomes law. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner The same measure would also turn up the scrutiny on the weekly work searches that people who’ve lost a job must undertake to collect unemployment […] Erik Gunn