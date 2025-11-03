A word from our sponsors: Polish your golf game year round at Westosha Sports Complex

Note: Westosha Sports Complex is a westofthei.com sponsor. This is a paid announcement. — DH

Weather or season never gets in the way of your golf game at Westosha Sports Complex in Silver Lake.

Westosha Sports Complex is a professional training facility where players up their game, practice their swings, and just have fun.

Westosha Sports Complex features Full Swing, the worldwide leader in cutting edge indoor golf simulation technology. Full Swing simulators are in the homes of top Tour Pros including Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Jim Furyk, Padraig Harrington, and many more. Its patented dual tracking technology delivers superior ball tracking data and makes Full Swing the only simulator that actually measures ball flight indoors. With over 30 years of experience, Full Swing provides the most accurate and realistic golf experience you can find. There are over 100 different courses you can play.

If your game is baseball or softball, stop in for Westosha Sports Complex’s HitTrax baseball/softball hitting simulator.

Westosha Sports Complex is the areas only climate controlled baseball/softball training facility. WSC offers a clean and well lit facility where players can perfect their craft at their pace.

WSC has 7 batting cages offering hourly rates and memberships.

Need an individual lesson? Check out our instructor page at: https://westoshasportscomplex.com/training

Hours for regular cages is 7AM-10PM – 7 days a week. For availability of the golf simulators and HitTrax visit our contact page.

Refreshments, including beer, are available for purchase.

Westosha Sports Complex is located at 1215 N. Pryor St, Silver Lake.