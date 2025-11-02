Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole & special board meeting Nov. 3, 2025

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole and special board meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

The committee of the whole meeting is first. Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion only. No formal action is taken at committee of the whole meetings. Agenda items include:

Discussion regarding Tax-Exempt Borrowing of $2,000,000 for a 5-year term to finance capital projects.

Discussion regarding Amending 5.20.010 (5) of the Twin Lakes Code pertaining to Retail Class B Intoxicating Liquor License.

Discussion on the 2026-2030 Sanitary Sewer System Cleaning Program bid results.

Discussion regarding Ordinance 2025-11-1 Amending Section 13.04.230 of the Twin Lakes Code Pertaining to Sewer Service Charges.

Budget Workshop #4.

The committee of the whole meeting agenda and packet info is available here.

The special board meeting will follow the committee of the whole meeting. It’s main agenda items is a closed session regarding Public Works and Sewer collective bargaining agreement expiring December 31, 2025.

The special board meeting agenda is available here.