A word from our sponsors: Nov. 1, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

WIAA State Girls Golf: Union Grove’s Alana Keevers shines early, finishes 24th UNIVERSITY RIDGE, Wis. – It’s hard to have a better start to the WIAA State Girls Golf Tournament than what Union Grove junior Alana Keevers did last Monday. Keevers, in her third trip to State in as many years, started her opening round with a birdie on the first hole followed by an eagle on […] Matt Hardesty

Racine gun violence: 1 killed in early morning shooting, police seek suspect(s) RACINE, WI — A 26-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. According to a press release from the Racine Police Department, officers were called at 4:17 a.m. to the 400 block of 10th Street for a report of shots fired. Shooting victim taken to […] Heather Asiyanbi

St. Catherine’s defense dominates, edges Lake Mills 12-6 in WIAA Division 4 playoff thriller RACINE, Wis. — The WIAA Division 4 second-round playoff game between the St. Catherine’s and Lake Mills high school football teams was billed as a battle of two of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the state. But the defenses, especially for the Angels, stole the show. St. Catherine’s kept L-Cats’ standout quarterback Tyler Wollin in check […] Robb Luehr

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of November 1st, 2025 It’s been a busy week in Racine County, and our readers have been clicking, sharing, and talking about these top stories. From local Halloween fun to major updates on food assistance programs and standout performances on the football field, here are the five most-read Racine County Eye stories from the week of November 1, 2025. […] Racine County Eye Staff