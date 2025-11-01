Westosha Central Performing Arts to present Matilda Nov. 14, 15 & 16

“Matilda: The Musical” will be presented by Westosha Central Performing Arts Nov. 14, 15 and 16

Based on the beloved children’s novel, this show follows a young girl named Matilda Wormwood born with an extraordinary gift of intelligence. Thrusted into a school run by a tyrant, she must learn how to fight back against her terrible headmistress with her peers and her compassionate teacher. This musical is a wondrous tale of childhood, imagination, and the importance of reading.

Show dates and times are:

Nov. 14 and 15 at 7 p.m.

Nov. 16 at 2 p.m.

The performances will be at Westosha Central High School Auditorium in Paddock Lake.

Tickets are: Adult tickets: $10 online or $12 at the door. You can buy advance tickets here.