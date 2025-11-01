A word from our sponsors: Nov. 1, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Downsizing Before a Move: The Complete Guide to Letting Go Without Losing Your Mind The average American home contains 300,000 items. When you’re preparing to move to a smaller space, that number can feel absolutely paralyzing. If you’re among the 51% of Americans over 50 planning to downsize, you’re not just facing a logistics challenge; you’re confronting decades of memories, emotional attachments, and the physical manifestation of an entire […] Racine County Eye Staff

How to Handle a Last-Minute Move in Sterling Without Stress Life throws curveballs. One minute you’re settled, and the next, you’re told you need to pack up and move fast. Whether it’s a sudden job transfer, a lease falling through, or an emergency, last-minute moving happens more often than people think. The good news? With the right approach, you can tackle this challenge without letting […] Racine County Eye Staff

How Changing Cities Can Transform Your Work-Life Balance Making the decision to move to a new city is never easy. Whether it’s for a new job opportunity, a change of scenery, or to be closer to family, relocation entails more than just packing boxes and forwarding mail. It affects nearly every aspect of your life, especially how you balance work and personal time. […] Racine County Eye Staff

Vaccines: Now is a smart time to get flu, RSV and COVID‑19 shots ahead of respiratory virus season With colder weather on the horizon and respiratory viruses set to make their annual rounds, health care providers are encouraging locals to get vaccinated now for influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID‑19. According to state health guidance, the season for these illnesses is approaching and vaccines offer strong protection against severe illness, hospitalization and […] Heather Asiyanbi