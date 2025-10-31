A word from our sponsors: The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Kenosha County Durable Medical Equipment Loan lists needs

Note: The following is a paid announcement from The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Kenosha County (ADRC) — DH
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Kenosha County (ADRC) Durable Medical Equipment Loan and Supply Closet provides durable medical equipment as well as nutritional supplements and incontinence products for older adults and adults with disabilities. Individuals needing durable medical equipment for either short-term or long-term use, who are not enrolled in one of Wisconsin’s long-term care programs, such as Family Care, IRIS and Partnership may contact the ADRC to request an item.
The Loan and Supply Closet is supported by the generosity of community donations. The closet is in need of the
following:
Incontinence products:
- Chux (disposable underpads)
- Wipes
- Women’s Pads
- Men’s, Women’s, and Unisex Pull-ups, sizes: small, medium, large
Mobility for Standard and Bariatric:
- Wheelchairs
- Transport Chairs
- Rollators
- Transfer Boards
- Standard Knee Scooters
- Portable Ramps
Bathroom Essentials:
- Shower Chairs and Stools (Bariatric and Standard)
- Transfer Benches (Bariatric and Standard)
- Commodes
- Toilet Rails
If you have items you wish to donate, or are in need of medical equipment or supplies, please call the ADRC at 262-605-6646 to make arrangements. The ADRC is open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Appointments preferred. While the ADRC takes additional steps in sanitization, for everyone’s safety, we ask that all items be cleaned and sanitized prior to donation.