Units responding for crash in Trevor

Oct 30th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 1:50 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at Highways C and 83 in Trevor.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Injuries being reported.

